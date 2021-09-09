CAMAS VALLEY — The Hornets are looking to return to the elite in Oregon high school Class 1A eight-man football.
Camas Valley went 2-2 during the abbreviated 2021 winter/spring season, with its first two games getting canceled due to COVID-19 issues.
The fall roster during the first week showed a turnout of 19 players, with only three seniors. But there’s plenty of talent on both sides of the ball.
“I’m very excited about this group,” C.V. third-year coach Keri Ewing said. “I think we have more depth than last year all the way around.”
Senior Jared Standley (5-foot-6, 125 pounds), who returns as the Hornets’ quarterback, likes the makeup of the team.
“We’re pretty young, but I feel like we have athletes and potential,” he said. “I think we’re a playoff team, for sure.”
“This year we’re motivated and getting to work,” added senior River Wolfe (5-8, 155), a two-way returning starter. “We all want to win. If everyone stays healthy and we keep putting the work in, we could be one of the top teams in the league and state.”
Camas Valley was put on pause during the second week of fall camp due to COVID protocols.
Offensively, the Hornets expect to have a productive running game and capable passing attack.
Jared Standley, in his third season as the signal-caller, was a second-team all-league selection last season. Wolfe and sophomore James Standley (5-11, 160), Jared’s younger brother, are the starting running backs. James Standley received honorable mention all-league.
Sophomore Seth Lamell (5-8, 160) will back up Wolfe and James Standley. At end, the Hornets have juniors Kenny Wilson (6-3, 175), Wyatt Casteel (6-1, 150) and Ethan Payne (5-7, 150) and senior Mason Amos (6-2, 165).
Junior guard Malu Swift (5-10, 265), a first-team all-league pick, will anchor the line. Also playing up front are junior center Tim Nicholson (6-5, 220) and sophomore guards Kaden Thompson (5-8, 215) and David Ode (5-8, 160).
Nicholson didn’t play last year.
“I’m confident in our line,” Jared Standley said. “We’re fast and decent-sized, and I think we’ll do well.”
“Our strength should be running the ball, but we can use play-action,” Ewing said.
Defensively, C.V. will be led by Wolfe, a first-team all-league linebacker. Jared Standley, an honorable mention safety, and James Standley will play in the secondary and Ode will be a linebacker.
Thompson and Swift are the tackles. Wilson, Lamell and Nicholson will rotate at end. Thompson is the punter.
“Our defense will fly to the ball,” Ewing said.
The Hornets’ challenging nonleague schedule started with Adrian on Sept. 4. Camas Valley will meet St. Paul twice, once at home and once on the road.
