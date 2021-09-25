ST. PAUL — The St. Paul Buckaroos scored six touchdowns in the first half and went on to defeat the Camas Valley Hornets, 67-22, on Friday in an eight-man football game.
Hunter Naumann rushed for 177 yards and three touchdowns, and Lance Tuck passed for 121 yards and two scores for St. Paul (3-1, 3-0 Special District 1). The Buckaroos held a 511-295 edge in total offense, even though C.V. ran 30 more offensive plays.
Senior quarterback Jared Standley carried the ball 15 times for 113 yards and one TD for the Hornets (0-3, 0-2). Standley was 13 of 25 passing for 90 yards and two TDs, with three interceptions.
James Standley contributed 55 yards rushing and a 30-yard TD reception and River Wolfe caught seven balls for 45 yards and one TD. Jared Standley led the defense with 12 tackles.
"St. Paul is very disciplined and well-coached," Camas Valley coach Keri Ewing said. "We hurt ourselves by missing on three-four attempts in the red zone."
The Hornets travel to Days Creek next Friday.
C. Valley;0;14;8;0;—;22
St. Paul;22;24;15;6;—;67
First Quarter
SP — Rose 22 pass from Tuck (run failed)
SP — Naumann 29 run (Naumann run)
SP — Pohlschneider 11 pass from Tuck (Williams run)
Second Quarter
CV — Wolfe 4 pass from Jar. Standley (pass failed)
SP — Williams 57 run (Naumann pass from Tuck)
CV — Jam. Standley 30 pass from Jar. Standley (Wolfe pass from Jar. Standley)
SP — Koch 28 run (Naumann run)
SP — Naumann 89 run (Naumann run)
Third Quarter
SP — Tuck 1 run (Pohlschneider run)
CV — Standley 53 run (Jam. Standley pass from Jar. Standley)
SP — Naumann 50 run (Naumann kick)
Fourth Quarter
SP — Pohlschneider 28 run (run failed)
