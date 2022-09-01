CAMAS VALLEY — Everyone associated with the Camas Valley High School football program agreed last year’s 2-7 record wasn’t acceptable.
It certainly wasn’t a Hornet-like performance on the gridiron. Following a health pause (COVID) to start the season, they were outscored 357-166 and fell to Lost River 38-0 in the first round of the Class 1A eight-man playoffs.
But Keri Ewing, in his fourth season as head coach, and the players are optimistic the Hornets can turn around their fortunes this fall. Camas Valley returns six starters on offense and six on defense.
“(Last year) provides a lot of motivation to help our team and to make sure we’re all in a great mindset when we go into games,” said senior Malu Swift, who was selected the 1A Lineman of the Year in 2021. “Last year we had a very hard schedule ... all the kids we’re like ‘wow, we’re going against this team.’ It just really tore us down before the game, and I don’t want that.
“We have a great team. I see a lot of potential and want to see us all succeed.”
“Coming off two wins wasn’t very satisfying,” admitted junior running back/safety James Standley. “I’d like to have a winning season, and then some. We have a good run at the playoffs ... if we do what the coaches ask and work hard we should have some success.”
Senior Kenny Wilson (6-3, 180) will replace the graduated Jared Standley at quarterback, and James Standley (5-11, 160) and sophomore Riley Wolfe (5-5, 125) could also be calling the signals in certain formations.
“We need to come out more focused and in better shape,” Wilson said. “Last year we had to quarantine right at the beginning which sucked. We need to come out as a team and play together, better ourselves and take practice one day at a time.
“We can make it to the playoffs. We can’t let anything hold us back.”
Ewing feels C.V. is more versatile on offense this year. James Standley and junior Seth Lamell are two capable running backs, and seniors Wyatt Casteel (6-0, 140) and Ethan Payne (5-7, 145) are the top candidates at ends.
Swift and junior Kaden Thompson (5-9, 215) are the guards, and junior John DeRoss (5-11, 180), a first-year player, will be at center.
“This group is excited. They seem to have a different team feel,” Ewing said. “I think it’ll be a good year.
“You’ll see some different guys in different positions, and we’ll try and use our speed to our advantage.”
Defensively, Swift will anchor the interior at noseguard. Junior Owen Koegler (6-2, 155), senior Cody Casteel (5-10, 140) and senior Tim Mickelson (6-6, 210) will rotate at the end spots.
Lamell, Thompson and Wyatt Casteel head the linebacking corps, and James Standley is the safety.
“We have a better lineup (on defense) this year,” Swift said. “Hard hitters, for sure.”
“We need to finish our tackles,” James Standley said. “Everybody has to hit through.”
The Hornets, who will be the lone Douglas County team to play eight-man this season, are in a new league. Others in Special District 1 South include Bonanza, Chiloquin, Crosspoint Christian, Lost River and Prospect.
“I’m going to miss playing Days Creek and the teams around here,” Ewing said. “Going to miss those rivalry games.”
“I see it as another door to open,” James Standley said. “I think we have a solid shot in this league. We’re going to find out.”
The Hornets open their season on Friday against Powder Valley at the Dufur Classic. C.V. kicks off league at Chiloquin Sept. 30.
“We didn’t show what we had last year,” Swift said. “It was a disappointing year for all of us. We hope to come out this year and make ourselves better, and prove what we have.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.