The Camas Valley Hornets will be the definite underdogs when they travel to Merrill on Saturday to meet the Lost River Raiders in a first-round game of the Class 1A eight-man football playoffs.
Game time is 1 p.m.
No. 13-seeded Camas Valley (2-6) faced No. 4 Lost River (8-1) in Week 2 this season in Camas Valley, losing 34-0. The Hornets are dealing with some injuries entering Saturday’s contest.
“We’re a younger team (with three seniors), so it will be good to get this (postseason) experience,” Camas Valley coach Keri Ewing said. “We’re pretty riddled with injuries right now, but we’ll give them everything we’ve got.”
The Hornets will have their hands full trying to stop a Lost River offense that averages 42.7 points a game. The Raiders have won eight straight since a 36-24 loss to St. Paul.
Sophomore Chase McAuliffe (6-1, 160) is the quarterback for the Raiders. McAuliffe passed for two touchdowns and ran for a score in the first meeting with C.V. He completed 10 of 13 passes for 192 yards and four TDs in last week’s 38-8 win over Brookings-Harbor.
L.R. has some talented running backs in juniors Hayden Duren and Nathan Dalton and sophomore Connor Dunlea.
“We have to slow down their ground game,” Ewing said. “They pound the ball and we’re going to have to score a lot.”
Camas Valley averages 20.8 points and allows 39.9 per game.
Running back/linebacker James Standley (hamstring) and end/defensive end Owen Koegler (shoulder), both sophomores, aren’t expected to play for the Hornets.
Ewing said sophomore center David Ode (knee) and sophomore running back/linebacker Seth Lamell (back) are likely out. Senior running back/linebacker River Wolfe (ankle) is questionable.
The Hornets have an experienced quarterback in senior Jared Standley.
Camas Valley will finish with its first losing season since 2006.
In other 1A first-round playoff games: No. 16 Imbler (4-5) at No. 1 Adrian (9-0); No. 9 Gold Beach (6-2) at No. 8 Dufur (5-4); No. 12 Elgin (4-4) at No. 5 Waldport (7-1); No. 14 Ione/Arlington (5-4) at No. 3 St. Paul (8-1); No. 11 Bonanza (5-3) at No. 6 Crane (7-2); No. 10 Enterprise (5-3) at No. 7 Myrtle Point (8-2); and No. 15 Perrydale (4-4) at No. 2 Powder Valley (8-1).
