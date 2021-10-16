CAMAS VALLEY — Lance Tuck and Clancy Koch did most of the damage offensively for No. 3 St. Paul in its 58-26 nonleague win over Camas Valley on Friday night in an eight-man prep football game.
Tuck passed for three touchdowns and ran for two scores, while Koch scored four times — two rushing and two receiving. Koch carried the ball 12 times for 207 yards.
The Buckaroos (6-1 overall) held a 543-365 edge in total offense, 392 yards coming on the ground.
River Wolfe led the Hornets (2-4), rushing for 173 yards on 19 carries. He had TD runs of 55 and 2 yards. James Standley added 60 yards rushing, including a 3-yard TD in the second quarter, and caught three passes for 64 yards.
Kenny Wilson was 9 of 23 passing for 134 yards with two interceptions for C.V.
This story will be updated.
St. Paul;22;14;8;14;—;58
C. Valley;6;14;0;6;—;26
First Quarter
SP — Tuck 8 run (Tuck run)
CV — Wolfe 55 run (pass failed)
SP — Koch 65 run (run failed)
SP — Koch 3 pass from Tuck (Williams run)
Second Quarter
SP — Pohlschneider 45 pass from Tuck (Pohlschneider pass from Tuck)
CV — Wilson 3 run (Wolfe run)
SP — Koch 55 run (pass failed)
CV — Jam. Standley 3 run (run failed)
Third Quarter
SP — Koch 20 pass from Tuck (Tuck run)
Fourth Quarter
CV — Wolfe 2 run (run failed)
SP — Tuck 30 run (Koch pass from Tuck)
SP — Petrjanos 42 run (run failed)
