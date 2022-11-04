The Camas Valley football team is back in the Class 1A eight-man playoffs thanks to a strong second half of the regular season which produced four wins in the last five games.
The ninth-seeded Hornets (5-3) will be on the road to open the postseason, traveling to No. 8 Perrydale (6-2) on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
“The last two games (wins over Bonanza and Crosspoint Christian) were how I envisioned us to play,” Camas Valley coach Keri Ewing said. “Perrydale is a solid team, but I like the matchup.”
C.V. is the No. 2 team out of Special District 1 South, while Perrydale is the third-place team from SD1 North. Both clubs have lost to the top teams in the state. The Pirates fell to No. 1 St. Paul 52-0 last week.
The Hornets are coming off a productive offensive outing against Crosspoint Christian, compiling 512 yards total offense — 480 coming on the ground. Junior Seth Lamell rushed for a career-high 262 yards and four TDs and sophomore Riley Wolfe added 196 yards and one TD.
“They (the Pirates) play similar to us,” Ewing said. “We have to limit our turnovers. We have to start faster and want to control the tempo of the game.”
That could happen with another strong running attack. Lamell has run for 460 yards in the last two contests. The Hornets aren’t expected to have junior running back/linebacker James Standley (knee), who’s been sidelined since Week 4.
Senior Kenny Wilson will start at quarterback for the Hornets.
Four Perrydale players who have looked impressive to Ewing on tape are junior quarterback Bandon Lux, junior running back Connor Graber, sophomore wide receiver Rylan Brown and junior wide receiver Erik Danka.
“They run the ball well, but (Lux) can throw the ball,” Ewing said.
In other first-round contests this weekend: No. 12 Sherman/Condon (6-2) at No. 5 Myrtle Point (5-3), No. 11 Dufur (4-4) at No. 6 Adrian (7-2) and No. 10 Cove (5-4) at No. 8 Enterprise (6-3).
St. Paul (8-0) will host the winner of the C.V.-Perrydale game. The other three teams with first-round byes are No. 2 Powder Valley (9-0), No. 3 Lost River (8-1) and No. 4 Crane (8-1).
The Hornets’ last playoff win came in 2019, when they defeated Powder Valley 48-36 at home in the quarterfinals. C.V. lost to St. Paul 46-26 in the semifinals in Cottage Grove.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.