CAMAS VALLEY — It was a Camas Valley-like performance at home, where the Hornets rarely lose.
But it came on a Friday night in March, playing under their new lights for the first time.
"We're the first team in Camas Valley history to do that, so that's kind of cool," Hornets quarterback Jared Standley said.
The Hornets, the last Douglas County high school team to play a game this shortened winter/spring season following two cancellations related to COVID-19 at their school, handed Myrtle Point/Powers a 38-6 loss.
The Standley brothers led the offense and the hard-hitting Camas Valley defense only gave up one touchdown in the eight-man matchup.
"We were super anxious," Camas Valley freshman offensive lineman/linebacker Kaden Thompson said. "After being canceled two times, it gets you amped up for the next game. Lots of adrenaline ... my heart was racing the whole time."
Jared Standley, a junior, rushed for three touchdowns and freshman running back James Standley added two TD runs for the Hornets. Seth Lamell capped the scoring with a 22-yard TD in the fourth quarter.
"We were hungry," C.V. senior lineman Daniel Hunt said. "The defense did fantastic. A few rough spots, but we rallied to the ball. On offense, we just made our blocks and let the running backs do their jobs."
"All of us were ready to go," Jared Standley said. "We haven't played in a long time. To come out here against a team with two games under its belt, I think we did all right."
The Hornets were far from perfect in the execution department, but that was to be expected.
"The effort was definitely there," Camas Valley second-year head coach Keri Ewing said. "Obviously we have some rust from not playing a game for 500 days or whatever it is. Our execution will have to get better.
"It was nerve-wracking all day (waiting for the game). We just had to get the ball kicked off and we were there. Just seeing the happiness of the kids' faces to get out there and play (was the best part). That's what it's all about."
Jared Standley had scoring runs of 23, 6 and 50 yards, and was the game's leading rusher with 137 yards on nine carries. River Wolfe contributed 122 yards on 14 rushes and James Standley added 82 yards on 10 attempts in his high school debut.
"(The Standley brothers) come from a long line of football players and those two are studs," Hunt said. "I"m glad they're in the backfield."
The Hornets finished with 458 yards total offense, 402 coming on the ground. Myrtle Point/Powers had 205 yards and committed 10 penalties for 120 yards.
Wolfe caught three balls for 33 yards.
The Bobcats avoided the shutout with a touchdown in the third quarter. Logan Backman connected with Nate Little on a 26-yard pass.
"I was counting on we'd play well defensively with coach (Pete) Dancer," Ewing said. "They love playing defense."
Backman was 13 of 20 passing for 89 yards, but was chased by Hornets all night. Troy Warner rushed for 61 yards on three attempts and Little made four receptions for 52 yards.
Camas Valley is scheduled to play at Yoncalla/North Douglas (2-1) next Friday.
"That team looks pretty tough," Ewing said. "We're excited to play them."
MP/Powers;0;0;6;0;—;6
C. Valley;6;12;0;20;—;38
First Quarter
CV — Jam. Standley 28 run (pass failed)
Second Quarter
CV — Jar. Standley 23 run (pass failed)
CV — Jar. Standley 6 run (pass failed)
Third Quarter
MP/P — Little 26 pass from Backman (run failed)
Fourth Quarter
CV — Jar. Standley 50 run (run failed)
CV — Jam. Standley 13 run (Ewing pass from Standley)
CV — Lamell 22 run (pass failed)
