CAMAS VALLEY — The Standley brothers led the offense and the hard-hitting Camas Valley defense only gave up one touchdown in a 38-6 eight-man football win over Myrtle Point/Powers on Friday night in the Hornets' 2021 winter/spring season opener.
Junior quarterback Jared Standley rushed for three touchdowns and freshman running back James Standley added two TD runs for the Hornets. Seth Lamell capped the scoring with a 22-yard TD in the fourth quarter.
It was Camas Valley's first game under its new lights.
A complete game story will be available in Sunday's News-Review.
MP/Powers;0;0;6;0;—;6
C. Valley;6;12;0;20;—;38
First Quarter
CV — Jam. Standley 28 run (pass failed)
Second Quarter
CV — Jar. Standley 23 run (pass failed)
CV — Jar. Standley 6 run (pass failed)
Third Quarter
MP/P — Little 26 pass from Backman (run failed)
Fourth Quarter
CV — Jar. Standley 50 run (run failed)
CV — Jam. Standley 13 run (Ewing pass from Standley)
CV — Lamell 22 run (pass failed)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.