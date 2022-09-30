CHILOQUIN — Camas Valley jumped out to a 38-point halftime advantage and cruised to a 58-12 victory over Chiloquin on Friday in the Class 1A Special District 1 South eight-man football opener for both teams.
The 10th-ranked Hornets (2-2, 1-0 SD1 South) held a 379-156 edge in total offense, 299 yards coming through the air. Riley Wolfe and Kenny Wilson shared the quarterbacking duties, Wolfe passing for 171 yards and two touchdowns and Wilson throwing for 128 yards and four scores.
Wolfe was the leading rusher with 35 yards on five carries. Ethan Payne was the top receiver with five catches for 102 yards and two TDs, while Wyatt Casteel (two receptions, 95 yards, two TDs) also had a productive night.
Wolfe had two interceptions, including a 41-yard pick-six. Malu Swift made four tackles, two sacks and blocked a punt, Kaden Thompson finished with seven tackles and Lane Hill added six tackles.
"It was a good performance," C.V. coach Keri Ewing said. "We threw the ball well and the defense played well."
The Hornets will host No. 2 Lost River next Friday.
C. Valley;20;24;6;8;—;58
Chiloquin;0;6;6;0;—;12
First Quarter
CV — Koegler 18 run (W. Casteel run)
CV — W. Casteel 36 pass from Wolfe (pass failed)
CV — Payne 32 pass from Wilson (pass failed)
Second Quarter
CV — Wolfe 3 pass from Wilson (Wolfe pass from Wilson)
CV — Payne 13 pass from Wilson (W. Casteel pass from Wilson)
Ch — Miller 5 pass from Schroeder (run failed)
CV — W. Casteel 59 pass from Wilson (Swift pass from Wilson)
Third Quarter
Ch — Miller 42 pass from Schroeder (pass failed)
CV — Sexton 45 pass from Wolfe (pass failed)
Fourth Quarter
CV — Wolfe 41 interception return (Swift pass from Wolfe)
