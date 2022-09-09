Camas Valley rolls Mohawk 42-0 for first win of season The News-Review Donovan Brink Cops and Courts Reporter Author email Sep 9, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email James Standley MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CAMAS VALLEY — Rebounding from a tough season-opening loss, the Camas Valley Hornets were firing on all cylinders in their home opener, racing to a 42-0 rout of Mohawk Friday night.The Hornets (1-1) held their guests to just 37 yards on 30 offensive plays."We could see in our pregame warm-ups that we were consistent. This was a good team win," C.V. coach Keri Ewing said.James Standley paced Camas Valley's offense with 89 rushing yards and two scores on just eight carries, and also anchored the defense with 10 tackles and a fumble recovery.Other defensive standouts included Seth Lamell (10 tackles, forced fumble), Wyatt Casteel (nine tackles, interception) and Owen Koegler (two forced fumbles).Kenny Wilson threw for a pair of touchdowns to Lamell and Ethan Payne and caught a 39-yard touchdown pass from Riley Wolfe.Camas Valley (1-1) will host Myrtle Point next Friday night.Mohawk;0;0;0;0;—;0 C. Valley;14;28;0;0;—;42First QuarterCV — Standley 30 run (Lamell pass from Wolfe)CV — Lamell 5 pass from Wilson (run failed)Second QuarterCV — Payne 26 pass from Wilson (W. Casteel pass from Wilson)CV — Lamell 14 run (run failed)CV — Wilson 39 pass from Wolfe (Payne pass from Wolfe)CV — Standley 7 run (run failed) Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Camas Valley Kenny Wilson Sport American Football Pass Seth Lamell James Standley Riley Wolfe Touchdown Donovan Brink Cops and Courts Reporter Donovan Brink is the cops and courts reporter for The News-Review. Author email Follow Donovan Brink Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Fire near Roseburg Forest Products facility in northern California growing steadily Oregon Life Homes takes over first in sales Honoring the lives of three people who died in car crash in Myrtle Creek Death Notices for September 4, 2022 Sold: Dogwood Motel to soon change ownership TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Special Sections Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Poor air quality stops Nelson-Roseburg football game at halftime Crosshill Christian beats Camas Valley in nonleague match Camas Valley rolls Mohawk 42-0 for first win of season War Eagles use defense to hold off Central Linn, 20-12 Cascade Christian routs Sutherlin, 54-6
