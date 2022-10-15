CAMAS VALLEY — The No. 10-ranked Camas Valley Hornets got well offensively Saturday at the expense of the Prospect/Butte Falls Cougars.
Camas Valley amassed 622 yards total offense and scored 10 touchdowns in a 72-18 rout in a Class 1A Special District 1 South eight-man game at the Hornets Nest.
C.V. (3-3, 2-1 SD1 South) spread out the wealth in the win. Riley Wolfe and Seth Lamell each had 100-yard rushing games, Wolfe picking up 154 yards and three touchdowns and Lamell gaining 105 yards with three TDs. Freshman Joziah Swift chipped in 80 yards rushing and two scores.
Kenny Wilson completed 11 of 16 passes for 200 yards and two TDs. Wyatt Castell made three receptions for 79 yards and one TD, and Wolfe had three catches for 33 yards and a score.
Owen Koegler made five sacks for the Hornets' defense. Lane Hill had nine tackles, one sack and one interception, Tim Mickelson had nine tackles and Casteel intercepted a pass.
"Other than too many penalties, it was good. All the kids got to play a lot," Hornets coach Keri Ewing said.
Camas Valley is scheduled to travel to Bonanza next Friday.
Prospect/BF;6;12;0;0;—;18
C. Valley;14;36;14;8;—;72
First Quarter
CV — Lamell 5 run (pass failed)
CV — Wolfe 4 pass from Wilson (Wolfe run)
P/BF — Moore 55 pass from Maletic (pass failed)
Second Quarter
CV — Wolfe 35 run (Payne pass from Wilson)
CV — Lamell 23 run (run failed)
P/BF — Christian 35 run (pass failed)
CV — W. Casteel 60 pass from Wilson (Swift run)
P/BF — Christian 43 run (pass failed)
CV — Lamell 60 run (J. Swift pass from Wilson)
CV — J. Swift 9 run (pass failed)
Third Quarter
CV — Wolfe 43 run (pass failed)
CV — J. Swift 33 run (Hill pass from Wolfe)
Fourth Quarter
CV — Wolfe 44 run (Sexton pass from Wolfe)
