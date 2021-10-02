DAYS CREEK — The Standley brothers — Jared and James — helped the Camas Valley football earn its first eight-man football win of the season on Friday, a 54-6 thumping of Days Creek.
Jared Standley completed 15 of 24 passes for 293 yards and four touchdowns, and carried the ball nine times for 56 yards and three TDs. James Standley finished with a game-high 79 yards rushing on eight carries and caught five passes for 104 yards and three TDs.
The Hornets (1-3, 1-1 SD1 Central) held a 510-133 edge in total offense, 326 yards coming through the air. C.V. led 32-6 at halftime.
Wyatt Geiger was 8 of 18 passing for 67 yards and one TD for the Wolves (0-3, 0-2) and was his team's top rusher with 42 yards on six carries. Keith Gaskell caught five balls for 64 yards and one TD.
Camas Valley will play a nonleague contest at Mohawk Thursday. Days Creek travels to Myrtle Point Friday for a league counter.
C. Valley;16;16;16;6;—;54
Days Creek;0;6;0;0;—;6
First Quarter
CV — Jar. Standley 35 run (Wolfe pass from Jar. Standley)
CV — Jar. Standley 8 run (Casteel pass from Jar. Standley)
Second Quarter
CV — Jar. Standley 6 run (Jam. Standley pass from Jar. Standley)
CV — Wolfe 26 pass from Jar. Standley (Jar. Standley run)
DC — Gaskell 8 pass from Geiger (run failed)
Third Quarter
CV — Jam. Standley 38 pass from Jar. Standley (Wilson pass from Jar. Standley)
CV — Jam. Standley 27 pass from Jar. Standley (Casteel pass from Jar. Standley)
Fourth Quarter
CV — Jam. Standley 16 pass from Jar. Standley (pass failed)
