MARCOLA — Senior River Wolfe rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns and caught a TD pass as Camas Valley defeated Mohawk 34-20 on Thursday in an eight-man nonleague prep football game.
The Hornets (2-3 overall) were without starting quarterback/safety Jared Standley (appendix). Kenny Wilson got his first start at quarterback, completing 8 of 16 passes for 77 yards and one TD.
"I thought Kenny managed the game well," C.V. coach Keri Ewing said.
Sophomore James Standley added 92 yards rushing for the Hornets, including a 5-yard TD in the third quarter. Wyatt Casteel was the top receiver with five receptions for 49 yards. C.V. outgained the Mustangs, 316-235.
Defensively, sophomore inside linebacker Kaden Thompson made 12 tackles and Wolfe was in on 11 stops. Sophomore end Owen Koegler had five tackles and two sacks.
Aiden O'Dea ran for 90 yards and two TDs and caught a 60-yard scoring pass for the Mustangs (2-2).
Camas Valley is scheduled to host St. Paul in a nonleague game next Friday.
C. Valley;8;14;12;0;—;34
Mohawk;0;14;6;0;—;20
First Quarter
CV — Wolfe 7 run (Wolfe pass from Wilson)
Second Quarter
CV — Wolfe 10 run (pass failed)
M — O'Dea 65 run (O'Dea pass from Robinson)
M — O'Dea 4 run (run failed)
CV — Wolfe 6 pass from Wilson (Wolfe pass from Wilson)
Third Quarter
M — O'Dea 60 pass from Robinson (run failed)
CV — Jam. Standley 5 run (pass failed)
CV — Lamell 31 run (pass failed)
