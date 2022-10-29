CAMAS VALLEY — The eighth-ranked Camas Valley football team got career rushing games from Seth Lamell and Riley Wolfe in a 32-20 victory over Crosspoint Christian in a Class 1A Special District 1 South game on Friday night.
The win moved the Hornets (5-3, 4-1 SD1 South) into the 1A eight-man playoffs. Camas Valley will find out its opponent when the bracket is released this weekend.
Camas Valley rebounded from an early 14-0 deficit against Crosspoint Christian (3-5, 2-3), scoring three touchdowns in the second quarter to take the lead for good. The Hornets finished with 31 first downs and 512 yards total offense, 480 coming on the ground.
Lamell, a senior, carried the ball 27 times for 262 yards and four touchdowns. Wolfe, a sophomore, added 196 yards on 25 carries and scored on a 32-yard run in the second quarter.
The interior offensive line of center Tim Mickelson and guards Malu Swift and Kaden Thompson played well.
"I'm really proud of the guys," C.V. coach Keri Ewing said. "A little adversity (in the first quarter) is good for the soul to overcome. The kids just rallied and when you run like that good things happen."
Kody Sparks passed for 252 yards and three TDs and Keaton Kensler caught five balls for 109 yards for the Warriors.
Defensively, Wolfe finished with 12 tackles and an interception. Lamell made nine tackles, Wyatt Casteel was in on eight stops and Owen Koegler contributed three tackles and a sack.
Cro. Christian;14;0;0;6;—;20
C. Valley;0;20;12;0;—;32
First Quarter
CC — Bacus 3 pass from Sparks (pass failed)
CC — Holmes 16 pass from Sparks (Keaton pass from Sparks)
Second Quarter
CV — Lamell 33 run (run failed)
CV — Wolfe 32 run (run failed)
CV — Lamell 1 run (W. Casteel pass from Wilson)
Third Quarter
CV — Lamell 27 run (run failed)
CV — Lamell 23 run (run failed)
Fourth Quarter
CC — Bacus 51 pass from Sparks (pass failed)
Tom Eggers is the sports editor at The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
