Senior guard/defensive tackle Kamalu Swift of Camas Valley was selected the Lineman of the Year in the recent Class 1A Special District 1 South eight-man football all-league voting done by the coaches.
Other Hornets making the first-team offense were junior running back James Standley and junior offensive lineman Kaden Thompson. Junior end Owen Koegler was a first-team pick on defense.
Second-team selections included senior quarterback Kenny Wilson, junior running back Seth Lamell, senior offensive end Wyatt Casteel, sophomore defensive back Riley Wolfe, linebacker Lamell and defensive tackle Thompson.
Senior running back Nathan Dalton of Lost River was named Offensive Player of the Year and senior end Carson Parrish of L.R. was the Defensive Player of the Year.
Class 1A Special District 1
South Football All-League
Offensive Player of the Year — Nathan Dalton, sr., Lost River.
Defensive Player of the Year — Carson Parrish, sr., Lost River.
Lineman of the Year — Kamalu Swift, sr., Camas Valley.
OFFENSE
First Team
QUARTERBACK — Chase McAuliffe, jr., Lost River. RUNNING BACKS — Connor Dunlea, jr., Lost River; Nathan Dalton, sr., Lost River; James Standley, jr., Camas Valley; Adrian Mojica, sr., Bonanza. ENDS — Grady Dunlea, sr., Lost River; Austin Sieminski, sr., Bonanza; Ayden Miller, sr., Chiloquin. LINEMEN — Carson Parrish, sr., Lost River; Kaden Thompson, jr., Camas Valley; Kamalu Swift, sr., Camas Valley. KICKER — Chase Bacus, jr., Crosspoint Christian. RETURNER — Connor Dunlea, jr., Lost River.
Second Team
QUARTERBACKS — Kenny Wilson, sr., Camas Valley; Allen Hill, sr., Bonanza. RUNNING BACKS — Seth Lamell, jr., Camas Valley; Chas Bacus, jr., Crosspoint Christian; Jaden Jackson, sr., Chiloquin; Dylan Christian, jr., Prospect. ENDS — Wyatt Casteel, sr., Camas Valley; Keaton Kensler, sr., Crosspoint Christian; Tucker Moore, sr., Crosspoint Christian; Andres Mojica, sr., Bonanza; Orville Schroeder, sr., Chiloquin. LINEMEN — Brock Lacy, soph., Lost River; Beau Sanders, soph., Lost River; Fystin Qualls, jr., Bonanza; Kade Wright, sr., Chiloquin. KICKERS — Codey Lyman, sr., Lost River; Victor Gonzalez, soph., Bonanza. RETURNERS — Austin Sieminski, sr., Bonanza; Jaden Jackson, sr., Chiloquin.
Honorable Mention
C.V. Players Only
END — Ethan Payne, sr. LINEMAN — Tim Mickelson, sr.
DEFENSE
First Team
BACKS — Chase McAuliffe, jr., Lost River; Connor Dunlea, jr., Lost River; Allen Hill, sr., Bonanza. LINEBACKERS — Grady Dunlea, sr., Lost River; Nathan Dalton, sr., Lost River; Austin Sieminski, sr., Bonanza. ENDS — Carson Parrish, sr., Lost River; Owen Koegler, jr., Camas Valley. TACKLE — Kamalu Swift, sr., Camas Valley. PUNTER — Chase Bacus, jr., Crosspoint Christian.
Second Team
BACKS — Cody Lyman, sr., Lost River; Riley Wolfe, soph., Camas Valley; Keaton Kensler, sr., Crosspoint Christian. LINEBACKERS — Seth Lamell, jr., Camas Valley; Tucker Moore, sr., Crosspoint Christian; Jayden Holmes, sr., Crosspoint Christian; Orville Schroeder, sr., Chiloquin; Dylan Christian, jr., Prospect. ENDS — Joel DeJong, jr., Lost River; Joel Rodriguez, soph., Bonanza; Kaydence Moore, sr., Prospect. TACKLES — Adan Garcia, sr., Lost River; Kaden Thompson, jr., Camas Valley; Adrian Mojica, sr., Bonanza; Danel Ramos, jr., Chiloquin; Kade Wright, sr., Chiloquin. PUNTERS — WD Kness, sr., Bonanza; Kaydence Moore, sr., Prospect.
Honorable Mention
C.V. Players Only
END — Wyatt Casteel, sr. LINEBACKER — James Standley, jr. END — Cody Casteel, sr.
