Camas Valley junior guard Kamalu Swift was selected the Lineman of the Year in Class 1A Special District 1 Central eight-man football during the all-league voting by the coaches.
Swift was a first-team pick on offense and defense. Other Hornets making the first team were senior River Wolfe at running back and linebacker and senior Jared Standley at defensive back.
Days Creek senior Greg Reedy was the first-team center.
Gold Beach senior quarterback Trenton Storns and Myrtle Point junior receiver Andreas Villanueva shared the Offensive Player of the Year award. Villanueva, a defensive back, was named the Defensive Player of the Year.
SPECIAL DISTRICT 1 CENTRAL
FOOTBALL ALL-LEAGUE
Co-Offensive Players of the Year — Trenton Storns, sr., Gold Beach; Andreas Villanueva, jr., Myrtle Point.
Defensive Player of the Year — Andreas Villanueva, jr., Myrtle Point.
Lineman of the Year — Kamalu Swift, jr., Camas Valley.
Coach of the Year — Ryan Miller, Myrtle Point.
OFFENSE
First Team
QUARTERBACK — Trenton Storns, sr., Gold Beach. RUNNING BACKS — River Wolfe, sr., Camas Valley; Billy Reynolds, soph., Myrtle Point; Landyn Miller, jr., Gold Beach. TIGHT ENDS/RECEIVERS — Andreas Villanueva, jr., Myrtle Point; Jake Westerman, soph., Gold Beach. CENTER — Greg Reedy, sr., Days Creek. GUARDS — Kamalu Swift, jr., Camas Valley; Korben Storns, soph., Gold Beach. KICKER — Austin Westerman, jr., Gold Beach.
Second Team
QUARTERBACK — Logan Backman, soph., Myrtle Point. RUNNING BACKS — Troy Warner, jr., Myrtle Point; Braidon Flynn, soph., Gold Beach. TIGHT ENDS/RECEIVERS — Chase Sprinkle, jr., Gold Beach; Keith Gaskell, jr., Days Creek. CENTER — Austin Westerman, jr., Gold Beach. GUARDS — Logan Clayburn, soph., Myrtle Point; Zane Gray, soph., Gold Beach. KICKER — Trace Edwards, jr., Myrtle Point.
Honorable Mention
QUARTERBACKS — Jared Standley, sr., Camas Valley; Wyatt Geiger, soph., Days Creek. RUNNING BACK — James Standley, soph., Camas Valley. TIGHT ENDS/RECEIVERS — Wyatt Casteel, jr., Camas Valley; Kenny Wilson, jr., Camas Valley; Michael Jenks, jr., Days Creek. CENTER — Jason Bates, jr., Myrtle Point. GUARD — Kaden Thompson, soph., Camas Valley.
DEFENSE
First Team
BACKS — Andreas Villaneuva, jr., Myrtle Point; Jared Standley, sr., Camas Valley. LINEBACKERS — River Wolfe, sr., Camas Valley; Billy Reynolds, soph., Myrtle Point; Nelson Wilstead, soph., Gold Beach. ENDS — Howard Blanton, jr., Myrtle Point; Zane Gray, soph., Gold Beach. TACKLES — Kamalu Swift, jr., Camas Valley; Logan Clayburn, soph., Myrtle Point; Korben Storns, soph., Gold Beach. PUNTER — Jacob Koser, jr., Myrtle Point.
Second Team
BACKS — Tanner Wright, soph., Gold Beach; Trenton Storns, sr., Gold Beach. LINEBACKERS — Keith Gaskell, jr., Days Creek; Jacob Koser, jr., Myrtle Point; Austin Westerman, jr., Gold Beach. ENDS — Matthew Anderson, sr., Days Creek; Thomas Remy, soph., Gold Beach. TACKLES — Dylan Jones, fr., Myrtle Point; Landyn Miller, jr., Gold Beach. PUNTER — Jake Westerman, soph., Gold Beach.
Honorable Mention
BACK — Logan Backman, soph., Myrtle Point. LINEBACKERS — Jake Westerman, soph., Gold Beach; Ian Clifton, sr., Days Creek. END — Owen Koegler, soph., Camas Valley.
