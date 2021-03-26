TRI CITY — The South Umpqua Lancers were humbled by the Cascade Christian Challengers on Friday night.
Kristian Fralich ran for two touchdowns and caught one scoring pass and Matt McPheeters caught two TD passes in a 37-0 shutout of South Umpqua in a prep football game at Kent Wigle Stadium at Frosty Loghry Field.
"We ran more plays than they did. We moved the ball up and down the field in the first half, but had three turnovers (two fumbles and an interception)," S.U. coach Steve Stebbins said. "We had them in third down situations (defensively), but struggled to get stops.
"They're very good, very athletic. We couldn't run the football, that's where we struggled."
Sam Martin completed 16 of 20 passes for 224 yards and three TDs for the Challengers (4-0). Fralich finished with a game-high 114 yards rushing on 14 carries.
Kade Johnson made 11 receptions for 133 yards for the Lancers (3-1). Jace Johnson was 20 of 32 passing for 181 yards. Caj Simmons was held to 31 yards rushing on 14 attempts.
Stebbins singled out sophomore wide receiver/cornerback Isaac Real, who had an interception, for a strong game.
S.U.'s scheduled game next Friday with Brookings-Harbor has been canceled. The Lancers have added a road game at Crescent Valley Saturday.
C. Christian;7;14;13;3;—;37
S. Umpqua;0;0;0;0;—;0
First Quarter
CC — Fralich 1 run (Knobloch-Scott kick)
Second Quarter
CC — McPheeters 21 pass from Martin (Knobloch-Scott kick)
CC — McPheeters 9 pass from Martin (Knobloch-Scott kick)
Third Quarter
CC — Fralich 45 pass from Martin (kick failed)
CC — Fralich 5 run (Knobloch-Scott kick)
Fourth Quarter
CC — Knobloch-Scott 27 field goal
