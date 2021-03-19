MEDFORD — Cascade Christian improved to 3-0 on the season with a 54-8 whipping of Douglas in a prep football game on Friday night at U.S. Cellular Community Park.
The Trojans dropped to 0-2. Douglas is scheduled to meet Brookings-Harbor on March 27 at Sutherlin High School.
