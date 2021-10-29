MEDFORD — Little went right for the Sutherlin Bulldogs on Friday night.
The Bulldogs fell behind by 43 points at halftime and lost 68-6 to Cascade Christian in a Class 3A Special District 2 South football game at U.S. Cellular Community Park.
Triston Wallace ran for three touchdowns for the Challengers (4-3, 2-1 SD2S) in the regular season finale.
Paul Cervantes scored the lone TD for the Bulldogs (5-3, 1-2), catching a 30-yard pass from Thomas Mentes in the second quarter. Mentes was the leading rusher, gaining 127 yards on 15 carries.
Sutherlin played without senior running back/linebacker Adan Diaz due to illness.
Cascade Christian and Sutherlin both advance to the 3A playoffs, which begin next weekend. Their opponents will be announced late this weekend.
Sutherlin;0;6;0;0;—;6
C. Christian;21;28;7;12;—;68
First Quarter
CC — Reed 3 run (Knobloch-Scott kick)
CC — Wallace 47 run (Knobloch-Scott kick)
CC — Reed 4 run (Knobloch-Scott kick)
Second Quarter
CC — Wallace 10 run (Knobloch-Scott kick)
S — Cervantes 30 pass from Mentes (run failed)
CC — Wallace 4 run (Knobloch-Scott kick)
CC — Shields 25 interception return (Knobloch-Scott kick)
CC — Sample 7 run (Knobloch-Scott kick)
Third Quarter
CC — Rague 65 run (Knobloch-Scott kick)
Fourth Quarter
CC — Moody 1 run (kick failed)
CC — Fraelich 21 pass from Moody (kick failed)
