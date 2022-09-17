CAMAS VALLEY — Junior quarterback Logan Backman threw four touchdown passes and the Myrtle Point defense returned two interceptions for scores in a 48-8 rout of Camas Valley Friday in a nonleague eight-man football game.
Andreas Villanueva caught scoring passes of 44 and 77 yards and had a pick-six for a 45-yard TD for the sixth-ranked Bobcats (1-2).
James Standley had the lone touchdown for the No. 7 Hornets (1-2), scoring on a 1-yard run in the first quarter. Standley, C.V.'s leading rusher, later left the contest with a knee injury. Starting quarterback Kenny Wilson (foot) was injured in the first period.
This story will be updated.
M. Point;14;8;12;14;—;48
C. Valley;8;0;0;0;—;8
First Quarter
CV — Standley 1 run (Wolfe run)
MP — E. Warner 60 kickoff return (run failed)
MP — Villanueva 45 interception return (Villanueva pass from Backman)
Second Quarter
MP — Blanton 73 pass from Backman (Villanueva pass from Backman)
Third Quarter
MP — Reynolds 70 pass from Backman (pass failed)
MP — Villanueva 44 pass from Backman (pass failed)
Fourth Quarter
MP — Villanueva 77 pass from Backman (Koser pass from Backman)
MP — Koser 85 interception return (kick failed)
Tom Eggers is the sports editor at The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
