It’s a rematch the Oakers wanted.
The top-seeded Oakland High School football team (11-1) will get a shot at redemption when it faces No. 7 Weston-McEwen/Griswold (9-2) for the Class 2A state nine-man football title on Saturday afternoon at Hillsboro Stadium.
Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
The TigerScots, the third-place team out of Special District 4, handed SD3 champion Oakland its lone loss of the season on Sept. 9, a 24-16 victory in Athena in Week 2. Weston-McEwen was ranked No. 1 in the 2A coaches poll at the time.
“We (the coaches) don’t have to play cheerleader this week. The kids are ready,” Oakland coach Ben Lane said. “This is the opportunity they wanted, and they’re chomping at the bit to go. I’m very confident in our kids ... I know they’ll play hard and give everything they have.”
Weston-McEwen, guided by 10th-year head coach Kenzie Hansell, will be the third straight SD4 team the Oakers have met in the playoffs. Oakland eliminated No. 9 Umatilla 32-14 in the quarterfinals on Nov. 12 at Sutherlin High School and shut out No. 4 Heppner 26-0 in the semifinals last Saturday at Hillsboro Stadium.
“Both teams have gotten better,” Hansell said. “Oakland is very disciplined, well-coached. What they do, they do well. They have a lot of playmakers on offense and defensively they fly around.”
The first meeting between Weston-McEwen and Oakland this season was a game the Oakers felt they could’ve won. They held a 325-189 advantage in total offense and possessed the ball for nearly 31 more minutes, but Lane said his team made too many mental and physical mistakes.
The TigerScots took the lead on a 24-yard touchdown pass to senior Cameron Reich with 3:38 remaining in the fourth quarter.
“We watched the game (on tape) Monday. We had to remind them and it was more for motivational purposes,” Lane said. “They were disappointed in themselves. It was disappointing to lose, but a positive at the end. It gave us a foundation that the kids had to start climbing the ladder and learn from it.”
The Oakers have been on a roll ever since, winning 10 straight games. Weston-McEwen, which lost 36-25 to Umatilla and 14-6 to Heppner in league, has won six straight.
The TigerScots got a 2-yard TD run from sophomore quarterback Easton Berry with nine seconds left in the fourth quarter to beat No. 3 Colton 31-30 last Saturday in the semifinals at Barlow High School in Gresham.
Berry carried the ball 17 times for 81 yards and three scores, and completed 8 of 17 passes for 202 yards and one TD, with two interceptions in the contest. Sophomore Maddox King added 62 yards rushing and one score.
“They’ve grown as a team since we played them early,” Lane said. “Their quarterback (Berry) is talented, and they give him more liberty back there. No. 10 (Reich) is a stud. They move him all around the field and we have to make sure we don’t allow him to make any big plays.”
Weston-McEwen averages 27.5 points and allows 12.7 points a game. The Oakers average 435.3 yards and 45.3 points, and give up 151.5 yards and 13.1 points per contest.
“When we have the ball, we have to take advantage of every opportunity we have,” Hansell said.
Lane says the Oakers will stick with their offensive philosophy: Run the ball first and pass when the opportunity presents itself.
“The keys are the same,” Lane said. “Win the turnover battle, limit penalties and be physical.”
The coach added the Oakers are blessed to have no major injuries heading into the final game of the season.
Oakland’s running attack is sparked by senior Cade Olds (1,386 yards, 26 touchdowns) and sophomore Gabe Williamson (745 yards, nine TDs). Senior Cole Collins has completed 43 of 64 passes for 847 yards and 15 TDs and four interceptions. Three picks came against Weston-McEwen.
Olds and Williamson, both linebackers, lead the defense with 118 and 109 tackles respectively. Junior James Baimbridge has made 72 tackles and Collins has 10 interceptions.
The Oakers are seeking their third state football championship in school history, following the 1964 (Class B) and 2012 (2A) clubs. A victory Saturday would give them a school record for most wins in a season.
Weston-McEwen, which lost to Heppner in the quarterfinals last year, is after its first state football crown.
