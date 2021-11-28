COTTAGE GROVE — Kent Wigle, who coached South Umpqua to three state championships in football, was among the spectators at Saturday’s Class 3A title game between top-seeded Siuslaw and the No. 3 Lancers.
The Vikings completed an unbeaten 12-0 season with a 14-9 win over South Umpqua, scoring the game-winning touchdown with 6:47 left in the fourth quarter.
“Every ballgame at this time, when you have good teams, it’s very close and one or two plays make a difference,” said the 74-year-old Wigle, who’s a 1965 graduate of Riddle High School.
Wigle’s outstanding 38-year high school coaching career in Oregon included 17 years at South Umpqua (1971-87) and 21 at Marshfield (1988-2008). He retired with 307 wins and still lives in Coos Bay.
The Lancers won an outright Class AA title under Wigle in 1977 with a 35-7 victory over Tillamook. S.U. shared the 1976 crown with Gold Beach following an 8-8 tie and S.U. and Siuslaw were co-champions in 1981 after a 0-0 tie.
Wigle’s 1992 Marshfield team defeated Ashland 36-21 in the 4A final.
Wigle came on to the field following Saturday’s contest to congratulate South Umpqua head coach Steve Stebbins and the Lancers. Stebbins has guided the football program since 2013.
“Steve’s done a really nice job at South Umpqua,” Wigle said.
Stebbins appreciated having Wigle at the game.
“Kent’s been very supportive of me and our program,” Stebbins said.
Wigle said he also had ties to Saturday’s two other title games at Cottage Grove High School — Coquille and Kennedy (2A) and Marist and Marshfield (4A). He said due to the late start of the Marshfield contest, he wasn’t sticking around to watch it.
Fancy footwork
What a finish to the 2021 prep football season for Juri Moros.
The exchange student from Germany did all the scoring for the Lancers on Saturday against Siuslaw, kicking three field goals.
He converted field goals of 34 and 23 yards in the second quarter to pull South Umpqua within 8-6 at halftime. His 36-yarder with 11:57 left in the fourth period gave the Lancers their first lead of the contest at 9-8.
Moros was named S.U.’s Moda Health Player of the Game.
Last week in Bend, Moros’ 23-yarder with 18 seconds to go sent S.U. past No. 7 Vale 24-21 in the semifinals.
He finished the season with 52 point-after-touchdown kicks.
“At the moment, I can’t be happy about it,” Moros said. “The end of the game sucked. I’m happy I made them (field goals), but unfortunately we weren’t able to win. It was a great game and it was close.”
Moros will have plenty of lifelong memories to take from this football season. He also led the South Umpqua coed soccer team to the Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 East title and was selected the league MVP. He received second-team all-state honors.
“This was probably the greatest experience of my life to play with this (football) team,” Moros said. “I want to say thank you to all the players and coaches who helped me.”
KEY statistics
A couple of key statistics from Saturday’s game came in third- and fourth-down conversions.
Siuslaw was 7 of 16 on third down and 5 of 7 on fourth down. South Umpqua was 3 of 9 on third down and 0 of 3 on fourth down.
There were only three penalties called in the game. S.U. was flagged two times for 10 yards, while the Vikings had one infraction for five yards.
Time of possession favored Siuslaw, 27:14-20:46.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.