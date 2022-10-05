James Coleman and Tiger Black were two of 19 sophomores listed on the roster for the Roseburg High School football team two seasons ago during the COVID-shortened spring schedule.
As underclassmen, they both worked their way into the starting lineup during what was a developmental year for the Indians.
“It was a very surreal feeling,” Coleman remembers of being a sophomore on the varsity team.
“It was fun,” Black said. “It was like you have nothing to lose, so you can play your hardest and go up from there.”
Now, in 2022, the tables have turned. Coleman and Black, along with Kyler Mills, are three-year starters and seniors on a team that features just as many underclassmen in the starting lineup as it does members of the upcoming graduating class.
“I learned so much during my sophomore year that prepared me for my senior year,” said Coleman, who's a captain and leader for the Indians.
He went through the trials by fire as a sophomore and knows the fruits that struggles can bear.
“By the time this young class grows up and they’re seniors, then I think they’ll have it figured out,” he said.
Coleman is optimistic about the final month of the regular season for the Tribe. Roseburg (0-4, 0-3 Special District 1) will make the first of two trips to Medford’s Spiegelberg Stadium on Friday to face North Medford (3-2, 3-0) at 7 p.m.
“Regardless of the scores, I’m having a great senior season,” said the all-conference offensive lineman.
For Black and Coleman, their senior year has become more than playing for wins and losses. It’s given them a chance to impart some of the wisdom they got as sophomores on the upcoming standouts of Roseburg football.
“They just have to focus on working hard, especially during the offseason. Just getting in the gym and getting that extra work in,” Black said.
The all-state defensive lineman credits Roseburg’s stellar 9-2 season last year to that extra focus.
“That’s the reason we went 9-2, because everyone on that team was dedicated,” he said.
The team this year has written its own story and there’s still four games left to finish things on a positive note.
“I just try to tell them to keep their head up and keep moving in the right direction and things will work out,” Coleman said. “Even if they aren’t working out the best right now, it will work out down the road for them. For all of us.”
Roseburg will try to end its four-game skid against the Black Tornado, which has reeled off three consecutive victories after starting the year with a pair of defeats.
North Medford is coming off a 20-14 win at Grants Pass last week. The Black Tornado sits in a three-way tie for first place in the conference with South Medford and Sheldon.
The No. 8 Panthers and No. 1 Irish will meet in Eugene on Friday. In other conference matchups, Grants Pass visits North Salem, McNary plays at No. 9 South Salem and Sprague hosts West Salem.
