COTTAGE GROVE — The third-seeded South Umpqua football team played as hard as it has all season against No. 1 Siuslaw in the Class 3A state title game on Saturday.
It was a clean, physical battle between two state championship-caliber squads and the Vikings of Florence were just a couple of plays better, scoring the game-winning touchdown midway through the fourth quarter to overtake the Lancers 14-9 on Don King Field at Cottage Grove High School.
South Umpqua (11-2) was deprived of its fourth state football crown and first since 1981.
The defenses certainly shined on this fall day.
Unbeaten Siuslaw (12-0), which entered the contest averaging 32.5 points, finished with 274 yards total offense and managed just two touchdowns.
South Umpqua (averaging 31.9 points) had 259 yards but wasn’t able to find the end zone, getting three field goals from Juri Moros. The exchange student from Germany was Mr. Clutch, giving the Lancers their first lead of the game at 9-8 with a 36-yarder with 11:57 remaining in the fourth quarter.
“We did a really good job in this game,” S.U. junior quarterback Jace Johnson said. “We played as hard as we could, I’m very surprised we didn’t put one (touchdown) in. A few drops here and there, but we battled and couldn’t ask for a better game. Our defense was very good.”
“I think we played damn good,” junior defensive end Tanner Dobeck said. “We did well in all areas. It came down to a lucky big play and the offsides (in the fourth quarter) set us back.”
Dobeck was referring to a fourth-and-4 situation Siuslaw faced at the South Umpqua 37-yard line during its game-winning drive. An S.U. defender jumped offsides, giving the Vikings a first down. Siuslaw went on to score as Camp Lacouture capped the 10-play, 74-yard march with a 1-yard TD run with 6:47 remaining.
“Our defense was outstanding today,” S.U. head coach Steve Stebbins said. “If you’d told me going in we’d hold them to 14 points, I’d say we’d get the first place trophy. I couldn’t ask for anything more from our defense.
“We just couldn’t get in the end zone. We had multiple opportunities, but couldn’t convert. A play here or there ... if we can get it in the end zone on one of those series it’s a totally different ballgame.”
Even despite the low score, it was an entertaining game to watch. There were some great hits by both defenses, terrific second-efforts and the intensity was there for 48 minutes.
“We held them to 14 points, which I guess in my book is a win for what happened,” S.U. running back/linebacker Caj Simmons said. “(Siuslaw) is a good, physical team. There were a couple of missed plays, but other than that I felt great about our defense.”
What an amazing season it was for the Lancers, who went 2-7 just two years ago. A lot of credit should go to the 11 seniors and Moros, who delivered the game-winning field goal last week against Vale with 18 seconds left to send South Umpqua to the championship game.
“I didn’t imagine this (type of season), but knew we could do it,” Johnson said. “I thought we’d get knocked out in the first or second round, but all of us dug deep and pushed through.”
“One hell of a ride,” Dobeck said. “Fun.”
“I can’t thank anybody enough for the season we had,” Simmons added. “We had a great season. It was one for the books, I guess.”
