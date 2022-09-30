Coquille thumps Sutherlin 33-6 in Special District 3 game TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Sep 30, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save COQUILLE — The Sutherlin football team fell behind 26-0 by halftime and couldn't recover as it lost 33-6 to Coquille on Friday night in a Class 3A Special District 3 game.Waylon Messerle and Hayden DeGeros each scored a pair of touchdowns for the Red Devils (4-1, 4-1 SD3), who held a 382-172 edge in total offense — 271 yards coming on the ground.Ty Terry finished with 131 yards rushing on 16 carries for the Bulldogs (1-4, 1-4), including a 45-yard TD run in the third quarter."We got a slow start. That 20-point first quarter (by Coquille) was just brutal," Sutherlin coach Josh Gary said. "They did a good job running the football and we just didn't slow them down."Sutherlin will host North Valley next Friday in a league contest.Sutherlin;0;0;6;0;—;6Coquille;20;6;7;0;—;33First Quarter C — W. Messerle 5 run (Hoyle kick)C — W. Messerle 51 run (Hoyle kick)C — GeDeros 4 run (kick failed)Second QuarterC — Layton 34 pass from Martinez (kick failed)Third QuarterC — GeDeros 1 run (Hoyle kick)S — Terry 45 run (kick failed) Tom Eggers is the sports editor at The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Roseburg Public Schools responds to 'furry' controversy Plenty of questions, but families hope to start getting answers in three deaths Cougar Creek Fire burns west of Sutherlin Ross Adams, Roseburg postal worker for 32 years, retires Running a radio station — by himself TOP JOBS News Review Carriers The Oregon Judicial Department EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR Special Sections Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News No. 4 South Umpqua wears down St. Mary's for 33-14 win Elkton earns big 6-man win, upsets No. 7 Glendale 35-14 War Eagles pile up points, beating Rogue River 62-42 Oakland blitzes Glide, rolls to 54-8 SD3 win Lakeview overpowers Douglas 38-12 in Special District 3 game
