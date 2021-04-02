Senior quarterback Blake Eaton passed for 386 yards and five touchdowns and Crater handed Roseburg a 42-7 loss in a prep football game on Friday night at Finlay Field.
Dawson Douglas and Payton Anhorn each caught a pair of scoring passes for the Comets (3-2), who lost to Thurston in the 2019 Class 5A state championship game. Crater led 28-0 at halftime.
Logan Klopfenstein got the Indians (0-4) on the scoreboard with an 88-yard kickoff return with 9:37 remaining in the fourth quarter. He was also Roseburg's leading rusher with 37 yards on 14 carries. Colton Marsters had three catches for 29 yards and made an interception on defense.
A complete game story will be available in Sunday's News-Review.
Crater;14;14;7;7;—;42
Roseburg;0;0;0;7;—;7
First Quarter
C — Douglas 46 pass from Bl. Eaton (Bl. Eaton kick)
C — Ennis 19 pass from Bl. Eaton (Bl. Eaton kick)
Second Quarter
C — Lasater 30 run (Bl. Eaton kick)
C — Douglas 51 pass from Bl. Eaton (Bl. Eaton kick)
Third Quarter
C — Anhorn 4 pass from Bl. Eaton (Bl. Eaton kick)
Fourth Quarter
C — Anhorn 66 pass from Bl. Eaton (Bl. Eaton kick)
R — Klopfenstein 88 kickoff return (Christner kick)
