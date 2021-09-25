CRESWELL — Four turnovers and 130 yards in penalties proved costly for the Glide Wildcats, who fell to Creswell 28-14 in a nonleague football game Friday night.
"It wasn't ideal," Glide head coach Daryl Watkins said. "We kind of beat ourselves, if I'm being honest. I truly believe we were the better team, but we had three interceptions and a lost fumble.
"The bounces weren't going our way."
Senior Braxton Dill accounted for both Glide touchdowns, scoring on a 25-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Dylan Ackerman in the second quarter and rushing 5 yards for a score — plus the two-point conversion run — in the fourth quarter. Dill finished with 150 yards rushing.
Ackerman was 11-for-20 passing for 140 yards and also rushed for 77 yards. Colby Bucich had five catches for 78 yards offensively. Defensively, Bucich had an interception, forced a fumble and recorded 11 tackles.
Glide (3-1 overall) is scheduled to host Brookings-Harbor in an eight-man game at 7 p.m. Thursday.
