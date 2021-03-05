REEDSPORT — Connor Hanson caught a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter, giving Creswell a 7-0 football win over Reedsport on Friday night at Ruppe Field in the season opener for both teams.
"It was a defensive battle," Reedsport coach Bill Shaw said. "We had some opportunities (in the red zone), but couldn't convert."
The Brave are scheduled to host Central Linn next Friday.
