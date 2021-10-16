KLAMATH FALLS — Glendale dropped a 38-18 decision to Crosspoint Christian on Friday in a Special District 1 South eight-man football game.
The Pirates fell to 2-3 overall and 1-1 in league. A scoring summary and game statistics weren't provided by Glendale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.