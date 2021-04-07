After having games with St. Mary’s and Cascade Christian canceled the last two weeks due to COVID-19 issues, the Sutherlin football team is preparing for its 2021 winter/spring season finale Friday.
The Bulldogs (2-1) will travel to Florence to face Siuslaw (2-3). Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Hans Petersen Field.
“We’re looking forward to a ballgame,” Sutherlin coach Josh Gary said. “The kids want to end on a high note.”
Sutherlin hasn’t had its full team together since Week 1, when it dominated Klamath Union 41-6 at home. The Bulldogs’ last game was a 22-14 loss at South Umpqua on March 20.
Sutherlin and Siuslaw are familiar with each other. The Bulldogs whipped the Vikings 56-18 last year in Sutherlin as Josh Davis rushed for 223 yards and four touchdowns.
“Siuslaw was pretty solid last year and is improved,” Gary said. “I think we match up well with them. They have one of the top receivers in Oregon in (Braydon) Thornton. We have to limit their big plays and control the ball.”
Thornton, a junior, caught a pair of long scoring passes against the Bulldogs.
In other Friday games:
DOUGLAS (2-2) AT PHOENIX (0-5) — The Trojans, winners of two straight, head to the Rogue Valley to meet the winless Pirates.
Phoenix has been outscored 196-16 this season. Douglas, which went 0-9 in 2019, is coming off a 54-42 victory over St. Mary’s.
SOUTH UMPQUA (4-1) AT LA PINE (3-2) — The Lancers, who have matched their combined win totals of the past two seasons, will square off against the Hawks.
Both clubs won last week, La Pine defeating Sisters 22-15 and South Umpqua whipping Crescent Valley 36-14.
DAYS CREEK/RIDDLE (4-0) AT CAMAS VALLEY (2-1) — The Hornets will be looking to hand the Wolves their first eight-man loss of the season.
The two teams were scheduled to play in Camas Valley in Week 1, but a COVID-19 case at C.V. canceled the contest.
Both squads posted easy wins last week, the Hornets beating Gold Beach 60-22 and the Wolves downing Glendale 42-14.
“I think it’ll be a good game,” Camas Valley coach Keri Ewing said. “They (Wolves) have a seasoned group and their defense has looked tough. We’ve got to block and tackle, make reads on defense and fly to the ball.”
EDDYVILLE (0-4) AT ELKTON (3-2) — The Elks conclude their six-man season against the Eagles at Saladen Field in an afternoon game.
Running back Cooper Peters has turned in an impressive senior season for Elkton. He rushed for 244 yards and five touchdowns and caught a 53-yard scoring pass in last week’s 45-26 win over Siletz Valley at home.
THURSDAY
GLIDE (1-4) AT LOWELL (2-3) — Both teams lost last week, the Wildcats falling 27-18 at Lakeview and the Red Devils dropping a 25-14 decision to Creswell.
Glide quarterback Trever Short threw three touchdown passes, but also was intercepted five times last week. Braxton Dill caught two scoring passes and Dylan Ackerman one. Colby Bucich had a 100-yard receiving game, making six receptions for 107 yards.
SATURDAY
YONCALLA/NORTH DOUGLAS (4-1) VS. CRANE (2-3) — The War Eagles will make a trip to Redmond to take on the Mustangs in an eight-man contest at Ridgeview High School.
Yoncalla defeated Myrtle Point/Powers 32-14 last week, while Crane whipped Cove 54-6. The Mustangs lost 74-18 to Adrian/Jordan Valley in the 2019 state semifinals.
REEDSPORT (0-5) AT BANDON (3-1) — The Brave hope to pull off the upset against the Tigers, who lost 22-14 to Coquille last week.
Reedsport scored its first touchdown of the season in a 36-7 defeat at Oakland, getting a touchdown run from Adam Solomon in the second quarter.
