DAYS CREEK — The Days Creek/Riddle football team opened its 2021 winter/spring season on Friday afternoon with a 40-12 eight-man victory over Myrtle Point/Powers.
Cauy Jackson ran for a pair of touchdowns for the Wolves. Neston Berlingeri passed for a touchdown and caught a TD pass from Jackson Williams, while Justin Jenks ran for a TD and caught a scoring pass.
Days Creek/Riddle is scheduled to host Yoncalla/North Douglas next Friday.
