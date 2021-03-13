Days Creek Cauy Jackson

Cauy Jackson of Days Creek/Riddle scores one of his two touchdowns during Friday's eight-man game against Myrtle Point/Powers.

 Photo courtesy of Debbie Fuller

DAYS CREEK — The Days Creek/Riddle football team opened its 2021 winter/spring season on Friday afternoon with a 40-12 eight-man victory over Myrtle Point/Powers.

Cauy Jackson ran for a pair of touchdowns for the Wolves. Neston Berlingeri passed for a touchdown and caught a TD pass from Jackson Williams, while Justin Jenks ran for a TD and caught a scoring pass.

Days Creek/Riddle is scheduled to host Yoncalla/North Douglas next Friday.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

