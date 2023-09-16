SILVER LAKE — Wyatt Geiger passed for 304 yards and three touchdowns, but Days Creek came up short on the touchdown exchange in a 47-24 loss to the host North Lake Cowboys in a Class 1A six-man Special District 2 South Division football game Saturday afternoon.
Geiger had touchdown passes of 75 yards to Clark Warner in the first quarter and Keegan Stufflebeam in the second quarter, and connected with Warner for a 48-yard score in the third quarter to pull Days Creek within 27-18 before North Lake pulled away with three additional scores in the second half.
Warner added an 81-yard TD run in the fourth quarter, finishing with 105 yards rushing to go along with 155 receiving yards. Stufflebeam caught six balls for 123 yards.
The Wolves were led defensively by Geiger's 10 total tackles, while Warner logged seven tackles and a sack of North Lake quarterback Hayden Joye.
Days Creek (1-2, 0-2 SD2 South) is scheduled to host Powers next Friday.
Days Creek;6;6;6;6;—;24
North Lake;13;14;7;12;—;47
First Quarter
NL — Golson 27 run (Williardt run)
DC — Warner 75 pass from Geiger (kick failed)
NL — J. Roscoe 35 run (pass failed)
Second Quarter
NL — Williardt 70 pass from H. Joye (Golson run)
DC — K. Stufflebeam 75 pass from Geiger (pass failed)
NL — J. Roscoe 66 run (Duffner pass from H. Joye)
Third Quarter
DC — Warner 48 pass from Geiger (pass failed)
NL — J. Roscoe 37 run (Grassman run)
Fourth Quarter
NL — Williardt 46 pass from H. Joye (run failed)
DC — Warner 81 run (pass failed)
NL — Golson 1 run (run failed)
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
