DAYS CREEK — In the past three football seasons, the Days Creek Wolves have reached the quarterfinals of the Class 1A eight-man state playoffs, went undefeated to win the Skyline League in the spring of 2021, then dropped all six of its games last fall.
Now, as the Wolves embark on their first season of six-man football under third-year head coach Travis Fuller, the concern is whether Days Creek will be able to sustain the season.
“We’re struggling with keeping the program alive,” Fuller wrote in an email in mid-August prior to the official start of practice.
Just 10 days later, things were beginning to look up for the Wolves.
“We started out slow and short-handed with only nine players, but we’re up to 11 now,” said Fuller, who has been doing a lot of homework preparing to a new style of football. “It’s been a learning process in and of itself.
“Sustaining the program is the main goal, just getting the kids interested again.”
The Wolves have some returning experience, bringing back three defensive starters and two on the offensive side of the ball.
Among those, Fuller said junior Wyatt Geiger will be the primary signal-caller for Days Creek, who hopes to employ a two-quarterback system to get more skill players engaged in the offense. Senior James Buckner will be the primary running back, while senior Hayden Harris and sophomore Keegan Stufflebeam figure to be the starting ends.
Those same players will feature prominently on the defensive side of the ball along with returning junior Ian Harding, a starter at defensive end in 2021.
During the successful 2021 “COVID” season, the Wolves won the Skyline League with the help of a few of their neighbors from Riddle. But for the schools to form a similar cooperative this fall, it would have meant that Days Creek and Riddle — just like the North Douglas/Yoncalla cooperative — would have had to bump to Class 2A and play nine-man while already facing a numbers struggle.
“It was talked about, but then we started to get kids who were on the fence about playing to turn out,” said Fuller, who added that at the time of the Douglas County Fair, Days Creek had just three players committed for this fall. “Last year was a rough season, and I think a few of the kids had a sour taste in their mouth.”
Trying to keep the players engaged while learning a different style of football may be a challenge, but Fuller said another obstacle is keeping the fans on board.
“We have a lot of parents who are new to six-man, new to football in general,” Fuller said. “They’re not necessarily in tune with the changes, but they seem to be eager for the season.”
That season will open Friday afternoon as Days Creek plays host to Riddle. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m.
