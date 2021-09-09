DAYS CREEK — Sure, it was only five games but the Days Creek Wolves savored their unbeaten eight-man football run during the COVID-shortened 2021 winter/spring season.
“It’s a great memory, something I’m going to cherish for a long time and I believe the kids will, too,” Days Creek coach Travis Fuller said. “We had a good sense of family with that group, and the Riddle kids fit in.”
Spring forward to the fall and the Wolves go from a seasoned, experienced team to a young, untested club. Days Creek lost 10 seniors to graduation, including Zane DeGroot (league Defensive Player of the Year) and Cauy Jackson (Co-Offensive Player of the Year).
Days Creek, which also lost Riddle players Justin Jenks and Tanner Dobeck to 3A South Umpqua, returns just two starters on both sides of the ball.
“A lot of holes, big shoes to fill,” Fuller said. “We graduated a lot of athleticism, but have some athletes on this team. We won’t be as fast or physical, but do have a smart group of kids. We hope the success (from the spring) and a good work ethic carries over.”
Senior lineman Greg Reedy (6-foot-5, 310 pounds), a two-way all-league player, expects the Wolves to field another competitive team.
“We have high expectations for ourselves and I definitely think we’re a deep (Class 1A) playoff team,” Reedy said. “We’ve got a lot of young guys with potential. We did lose a lot of experience, but still have a lot of skilled players and will have to work hard.”
Junior quarterback/end/defensive end Keith Gaskell (6-0, 165) is a big key for the Wolves after missing most of last season with an ankle injury.
“It was really frustrating. Not being a part of last year kind of sucked — I don’t like watching, I like playing,” Gaskell said. “We lost a lot of players, but I don’t think we should be overlooked. If we get things together, we can be a playoff team.”
Gaskell is the likely candidate to succeed the graduated Neston Berlingeri at quarterback, a position Gaskell hasn’t played before.
“I will do it, especially if it means helping our team out and winning,” Gaskell said. “I’ll play anywhere they need me.”
Sophomores Wyatt Geiger (5-8, 155) and Kacey Benefiel (5-8, 140) are other possible signal-callers.
Senior Ian Clifton (5-6, 190), who last played in the eighth grade, and junior Tyler Sinnett Jones (5-8, 160) are among the running backs.
The Wolves will have some good size on the line with Reedy, senior Matthew Anderson (6-4, 270) and sophomore Tyler Dobeck (6-0, 340). Anderson hasn’t played since his freshman year.
Fuller feels juniors Michael Jenks (6-2, 210) and James Buckner (5-8, 135) have a chance to be impact players.
Days Creek relied on its fast, hard-hitting defense last season, and following all the losses to graduation needs some players to emerge this fall.
“We want other teams to talk about our defense,” Reedy said.
“My biggest concern is the experience factor. We don’t have that many kids with varsity snaps,” Fuller said. “Trying to run an offense without too many mistakes and putting a defense out there that can work hard.”
Fuller picks Camas Valley, which Days Creek defeated 36-12 last season, as the league favorite. He added Gold Beach is another team to keep an eye on.
The Wolves face a difficult nonleague schedule with St. Paul and Waldport tentatively on the slate in the first three weeks. Their season opener with Elgin last Saturday was canceled.
“Those games will show us where we’re at,” Gaskell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.