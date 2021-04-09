CAMAS VALLEY — Cauy Jackson didn't bother to hold in his emotions, while Neston Berlingeri took in the scene with a wide-eyed smile.
Zane DeGroot, in his excitement, slipped flat onto his back in the puddle of ice water dumped on head coach Travis Fuller, who was celebrating his 31st birthday. And Greg Reedy was attempting to lift anyone within reach.
That was the scene on the visitors' sideline after the Days Creek/Riddle Wolves polished off a 36-12 victory over host Camas Valley in the final game of the 2021 winter/spring high school football season Friday night at the Hornets Nest.
The victory capped a perfect 5-0 season for the Wolves, whose combined seniors from Days Creek and Riddle had never even sniffed a chance at beating the Hornets during their four years on the field.
None of the players on the Days Creek/Riddle roster had come within three touchdowns of the Skyline League "Goliath" and Class 1A powerhouse Hornets. Camas Valley beat Days Creek 44-18 in 2017, when Riddle didn't field a team. In 2018, the Hornets posted a 56-16 win over the Wolves and a 56-0 win over the Irish. Last season, Camas Valley thumped both schools equally, beating Days Creek 66-14 and Riddle 62-14 on its way to the semifinal round of the Class 1A eight-man state playoffs.
"This was one we wanted real bad," said Berlingeri, one of 10 seniors on the Days Creek/Riddle roster.
"It was just cool to beat Camas," added Justin Jenks, a Riddle senior who was part of this year's combined Wolves team. "I've been friends with all these kids for years. Coming together to play sports was a cool experience."
The schools were scheduled to open the winter/spring season against each other on March 5, but that game was canceled under COVID-19 protocols.
Berlingeri threw for 274 yards and a pair of touchdown passes, Cauy Jackson had 89 rushing yards and two TD runs, and senior Jackson Williams caught a TD pass and returned an interception for a score as the Wolves raced to a 36-0 lead in the third quarter.
"Travis has done a really good job with those kids," Hornets head coach Keri Ewing said. "He had them ready to go, and they played a good ballgame."
Camas Valley was driving for an early touchdown minutes into the first quarter before the Wolves' Rhyse Williams snared a bobbled pass for an interception deep in Days Creek/Riddle territory. Two plays later, Berlingeri threw an on-target bomb to Macs Whetzel which turned into a 91-yard TD, and, like Whetzel, the Wolves would not look back.
The Wolves added a second touchdown when Jackson Williams intercepted a pass by Camas Valley's Jared Standley and returned it 45 yards for a score.
Cauy Jackson tacked on TD runs of 14 yards in the second quarter and 32 yards in the third quarter, and Berlingeri's 64-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Williams pushed the Wolves to a 36-0 lead and instigated a running game clock.
"If I'm being honest, I'm not even that good of a quarterback," Berlingeri said. "The guys just made plays."
"We had a lot of broken plays, but the kid knows how to problem-solve," Fuller said of Berlingeri. "He kept rolling out, keeping plays alive and receivers were coming back to him. The kid is a leader."
Camas Valley got a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns, as River Wolfe broke through the middle of the line for a 21-yard scoring run, and Standley connected with Collin Ewing for a 25-yard TD pass in the front left corner of the end zone.
The Wolves' defense held Camas Valley to 158 total yards, thanks in large part to the efforts of DeGroot, Cauy Jackson, Greg Reedy, and Jenks, among others.
Jenks led the way with eight tackles (3.5 for loss), while DeGroot had nine total stops, Whetzel six, Cauy Jackson five, Rhyse Williams four and Tanner Dobeck 3.5.
"We've been really strong defensively all season and it worked out tonight," Cauy Jackson said.
"Our defense has been our strong point all year," added Fuller, whose team has surrendered an average of 11 points per game. "These guys have been playing a lot in the (offensive) backfield, a lot of tackles for loss. They've meshed well together."
Standley led the Hornets defense with 10 tackles.
For Camas Valley, Friday night marked the end of the high school football experience for Collin Ewing, Wyatt Dunning, Daniel Hunt, Max Brown and Riley Stutzman.
Wearing the Days Creek helmet for the last time were Jackson Williams, Rhyse Williams, Berlingeri, Hunter Buchanan, DeGroot, Whetzel, Cauy Jackson, Trevor McCullough, Malachi Gibson and Peyton Miller.
Up next: the Oregon School Activities Association's modified spring sports season officially begins Monday. A handful of Days Creek athletes will join up with Riddle for the Class 2A/1A baseball season under newly hired Irish head coach Larry Stephenson. The Irish open the season at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Oakland, weather permitting.
DC/Riddle;14;6;16;0;—;36
C. Valley;0;0;0;12;—;12
First Quarter
DC/R — Whetzel 91 pass from Berlingeri (run failed)
DC/R — J. Wiliams 45 interception return (Jenks run)
Second Quarter
DC/R — Jackson 14 run (run failed)
Third Quarter
DC/R — Jackson 32 run (R. Williams run)
DC/R — J. Williams 64 pass from Berlingeri (Whetzel pass from Berlingeri)
Fourth Quarter
CV — Wolfe 21 run (pass failed)
CV — Ewing 25 pass from Standley (pass failed)
