DAYS CREEK — Cauy Jackson scored a pair of touchdowns and Days Creek/Riddle used a strong defensive effort to beat Yoncalla/North Douglas 20-12 in an eight-man prep football game on Friday.
Jackson caught a 58-yard touchdown pass from Neston Berlingeri to give the Wolves (2-0) the lead with 5:11 left in the first quarter. DC/Riddle got a 41-yard scoring run from Justin Jenks and a 1-yard TD run by Jackson in the second period.
Palu Rayon-Wilder and Bryan Allen had touchdown runs for the War Eagles (2-1).
Days Creek/Riddle recognized 10 seniors on senior night.
"I'm super proud of our guys. They fought hard all game," Days Creek coach Travis Fuller said. "There was good defense by both teams."
Yoncalla/ND;0;6;0;6;—;12
DC/Riddle;6;14;0;0;—;20
First Quarter
DC/R — Jackson 58 pass from Berlingeri (run failed), 5:11
Second Quarter
Y/ND — Rayon-Wilder 24 run (run failed), 4:56
DC/R — Jenks 41 run (pass failed), 3:28
DC/R — Jackson 1 run (R. Williams run), :56
Fourth Quarter
Y/ND — Allen 1 run (run failed), 8:13
