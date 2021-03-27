GOLD BEACH — The Days Creek/Riddle football team improved to 3-0 on the season with a 46-6 victory over Gold Beach in an eight-man game on Friday.
The Wolves turned in another strong defensive effort, limiting the Panthers to 108 yards total offense.
Days Creek spread the ball around offensively, with Cauy Jackson finishing as the top rusher with 74 yards on 13 carries. Rhyse Williams, Jackson Williams and Neston Berlingeri all had touchdown runs. Macs Whetzel made two receptions for 49 yards, including a 31-yard TD.
Defensively, Jackson finished with 12 tackles and Zane DeGroot was in on seven stops. Jackson Williams had a pick-6.
"We really controlled the line of scrimmage," Days Creek/Riddle coach Travis Fuller said. "We executed really well."
Days Creek/Riddle is scheduled to play at Glendale next Friday.
DC/Riddle;14;12;20;0;—;46
Gold Beach;0;0;0;6;—;6
First Quarter
DC — R. Williams 1 run (Berlingeri run)
DC — Whetzel 31 pass from Berlingeri (pass failed)
Second Quarter
DC — Berlingeri 2 run (pass failed)
DC — J. Williams 3 run (pass failed)
Third Quarter
DC — Jenks 6 pass from J. Williams (R. Williams run)
DC — Gibson 7 pass from J. Williams (pass failed)
DC — J. Williams interception return (run failed)
Fourth Quarter
GB — Westerman 6 run (run failed)
