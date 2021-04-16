Days Creek/Riddle, which went 5-0 during the 2021 winter/spring Class 1A high school eight-man football season, came away with some of the top awards in the Special District 1 Central all-league voting done by the coaches.
Senior Cauy Jackson was selected the Co-Offensive Player of the Year and senior Zane DeGroot was the Defensive Player of the Year. D.C.’s Travis Fuller was voted Coach of the Year.
Jackson was a first-team running back and DeGroot a first-team linebacker. Also making the first team were senior quarterback Neston Berlingeri, senior defensive back Jackson Williams, junior defensive end Justin Jenks and junior defensive tackle Greg Reedy. On special teams, Jackson was the first-team kicker.
Yoncalla/North Douglas senior Jordan Aguilar, a first-team running back, shared the Offensive Player of the Year honor with Jackson. Camas Valley senior Max Brown was Lineman of the Year.
Special District 1 Central
All-League
Co-Offensive Players of the Year — Cauy Jackson, sr., Days Creek/Riddle; Jordan Aguilar, sr., Yoncalla/North Douglas.
Defensive Player of the Year — Zane DeGroot, sr., Days Creek/Riddle.
Lineman of the Year — Max Brown, sr., Camas Valley.
Coach of the Year — Travis Fuller, Days Creek/Riddle.
OFFENSE
First Team
QUARTERBACK — Neston Berlingeri, sr., Days Creek/Riddle. RUNNING BACKS — Cauy Jackson, sr., Days Creek/Riddle; Jordan Aguilar, sr., Yoncalla/North Douglas. TIGHT END — Tyrus Heim, sr., Myrtle Point/Powers. CENTERS — Kamalu Swift, soph., Camas Valley; Trent Williams, jr., Yoncalla/North Douglas. GUARDS — Ian Sprinkle, sr., Yoncalla/North Douglas; Max Brown, sr., Camas Valley. KICKERS — Cauy Jackson, sr., Days Creek/Riddle; Chase Rodgers, sr., Yoncalla/North Douglas.
Second Team
QUARTERBACK — Jared Standley, jr., Camas Valley. RUNNING BACKS — River Wolfe, jr., Camas Valley; Josh Rodriguez, sr., Gold Beach. TIGHT ENDS — David Lovaglio, jr., Glendale; Collin Ewing, sr., Camas Valley. CENTER — Sam Silveira, jr., Glendale. GUARDS — Max Bradley, sr., Gold Beach; Zane DeGroot, sr., Days Creek/Riddle. KICKER — Daniel Hunt, sr., Camas Valley.
Honorable Mention
QUARTERBACKS — Luke Nicholson, sr., Myrtle Point/Powers; Skyler Davis, soph., Glendale. RUNNING BACKS — Wyatt McDaniel, sr., Yoncalla/North Douglas; Rhyse Williams, sr., Days Creek/Riddle; Kaleb Cline, sr., Glendale; Carson Knott, jr., Glendale; james Standley, fr., Camas Valley. TIGHT ENDS — Andreas Villanueva, soph., Myrtle Point/Powers; Troy Warner, soph., Myrtle Point/Powers. CENTER — Greg Reedy, jr., Days Creek/Riddle. GUARDS — Braden Jentzsch, jr., Yoncalla/North Douglas; Zach Smith, sr., Glendale.
DEFENSE
First Team
BACKS — Tyler Davis, sr., Yoncalla/North Douglas; Jackson Williams, sr., Days Creek/Riddle. LINEBACKERS — Zane DeGroot, sr., Days Creek/Riddle; Cade Olds, soph., Yoncalla/North Douglas; River Wolfe, jr., Camas Valley. ENDS — Justin Jenks, jr., Days Creek/Riddle; Tyrus Heim, sr., Myrtle Point/Powers. TACKLES — Max Brown, sr., Camas Valley; Greg Reedy, jr., Days Creek/Riddle. PUNTER — Jacob Koser, soph., Myrtle Point/Powers.
Second Team
BACKS — Enrique Camacho, sr., Myrtle Point/Powers; Chase Rodgers, sr., Yoncalla/North Douglas. LINEBACKERS — Cauy Jackson, sr., Days Creek/Riddle; Landyn Miller, soph., Gold Beach; Rhyse Williams, sr., Days Creek/Riddle. ENDS — Braden Jentzsch, jr., Yoncalla/North Douglas; Elijah Wytcherley, jr., Glendale. TACKLES — Caleb Brickey, sr., Myrtle Point/Powers; Ray Gerrard, soph., Yoncalla/North Douglas. PUNTER — Jake Westerman, fr., Gold Beach.
Honorable Mention
BACKS — Jared Standley, jr., Camas Valley; Wyatt Dunning, sr., Camas Valley; Trenton Storns, jr., Gold Beach. LINEBACKERS — Nate Little, sr., Myrtle Point/Powers; Jordan Aguilar, sr., Yoncalla/North Douglas; Bryan Allen, sr., Yoncalla/North Douglas; Kaleb Cline, sr., Glendale; Jake Westerman, fr., Gold Beach. END — Daniel Hunt, sr., Camas Valley. TACKLE — Sam Silveira, jr., Glendale.
