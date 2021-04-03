GLENDALE — Days Creek/Riddle blew the game open with four touchdowns in the second quarter and remained unbeaten on the season with a 42-14 win over Glendale on Friday night in eight-man football.
Rhyse Williams rushed for 58 yards on 11 carries and scored two touchdowns and Cauy Jackson added 48 yards and two TDs on six attempts for the Wolves (4-0). Neston Berlingeri completed 5 of 6 passes for 89 yards and ran for a TD.
Defensively, Zane DeGroot made 13 tackles and Jackson had 11. Jackson Williams and Macs Whetzel intercepted passes and Justin Jenks returned a fumble for a score.
Kaleb Cline led the Pirates (0-4) with 83 yards rushing on 19 carries. Elijah Wytcherley ran for a TD and David Lovaglio caught a TD pass.
The Wolves are scheduled to play at Camas Valley next Friday. Glendale will host Hosanna/Triad to end the season.
Days Creek;8;26;8;0;—;42
Glendale;0;0;8;6;—;14
First Quarter
DC — Jackson 4 run (R. Williams run)
Second Quarter
DC — R. Williams 6 run (run failed)
DC — Jackson 10 run (pass failed)
DC — Jenks 22 fumble return (Jackson run)
DC — DC — Berlingeri 15 run (run failed)
Third Quarter
DC — R. Williams 4 run (Jenks run)
G — Wytcherley 9 run (Wytcherley run)
Fourth Quarter
G — Lovaglio 48 pass from Davis (run failed)
