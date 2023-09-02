DAYS CREEK — Keegan Stufflebeam had three touchdown catches from Wyatt Geiger and the Days Creek Wolves held on down the stretch for a 24-21 Class 1A six-man football victory over visiting Riddle Friday afternoon.
The game was the season opener for both teams in the Special District 2 South game.
Riddle put the first points on the board by virtue of a 94-yard pass-and-catch from Tucker Halstead to Jadon Coker, but Days Creek would score the next four touchdowns to take a 24-7 lead.
Geiger and Stufflebeam connected on a 64-yard scoring pass in the second quarter, then added a 2-yard connection in the third. Geiger also ran for a 47-yard score in the third quarter for an 18-7 lead. Geiger hit Stufflebeam again for a 19-yard passing score before Riddle rallied, getting a 70-yard kickoff return from Halstead and a 31-yard TD pass from Halstead to Blair Doud.
Stufflebeam finished with 177 receiving yards on five catches, while Geiger passed for 235 yards and ran for another 82.
Days Creek is scheduled to host Elkton next Friday, while Riddle travels to Gilchrist.
Riddle;7;0;0;14;—;21
Days Creek;0;6;12;6;—;24
First Quarter
R — Coker 94 pass from Halstead (Coker pass from Halstead)
Second Quarter
DC — K. Stufflebeam 64 pass from Geiger (pass failed)
Third Quarter
DC — K. Stufflebeam 2 pass from Geiger (run failed)
DC — Geiger 47 run (pass failed)
Fourth Quarter
DC — K. Stufflebeam 19 pass from Geiger (pass failed)
R — Halstead 70 kickoff return (Halstead run)
R — Doud 31 pass from Halstead (Halstead run)
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
