Nate Arce rushed for 326 yards on 32 carries and scored six touchdowns, leading No. 6-seeded Dayton to a 53-13 shellacking of No. 3 South Umpqua in a Class 3A football quarterfinal playoff game at Kent Wigle Stadium on Friday night.
Zach Smith added 122 yards rushing and two TDs for the Pirates (9-2), who will meet No. 2 Cascade Christian (11-0) in the semifinals on Nov. 19. The Challengers, the Special District 3 champions, whipped No. 7 La Pine 49-6 Friday in Medford.
Dayton, the third-place team out of Special District 2, led 40-7 at halftime. A 2-yard TD run by Smith made it 46-7 with 6:45 left in the third quarter and induced a running clock.
Senior quarterback Jace Johnson completed 15 of 27 passes for 207 yards and two touchdowns for the Lancers (9-2). Louden Cole caught a 10-yard scoring pass in the second quarter and Isaac Simpson had a 60-yard TD reception on a flea flicker play in the fourth.
The Lancers lost three fumbles and threw two interceptions.
This story will be updated.
Dayton;28;12;6;7;—;53
S. Umpqua;0;7;0;6;—;13
First Quarter
D — Arce 9 run (Arce kick)
D — Smith 4 run (Arce kick)
D — Arce 5 run (kick failed)
D — Arce 29 run (Arce run)
Second Quarter
SU — Cole 10 pass from J. Johnson (M. Johnson kick)
D — Smith 16 run (run failed)
D — Arce 10 run (run failed)
Third Quarter
D — Arce 2 run (kick failed)
Fourth Quarter
D — Arce 7 run (Lindell kick)
SU — Simpson 60 pass from J. Johnson (kick failed)
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
