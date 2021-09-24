ELKTON — Christian Halstead scored an offensive and defensive touchdown, helping Elkton to a 21-2 win over Yoncalla on Friday in a Special District 3 six-man football game at Saladen Field.
Halstead caught a 63-yard scoring pass from Anthony Alimenti to get the Elks (2-2, 2-2 SD3) on the scoreboard in the third quarter. Halstead returned an interception 50 yards for a TD in the fourth period.
Nathan Rausch was the top rusher for Elkton with 92 yards on 12 carries, including a 34-yard TD run in the fourth. Halstead finished with three catches for 90 yards.
Elks coach Jeremy Lockhart said Halstead, Rausch and end Conner Anderson turned in strong defensive games.
"I was incredibly impressed with our defensive effort," Lockhart said. "We were tenacious and didn't give up any points."
Caleb Holst ran for 44 yards on 10 attempts for the Eagles (1-3, 1-3). Ashton Hardy made four receptions for 38 yards.
Elkton is scheduled to host North Lake, while Yoncalla will visit North Douglas next Friday.
Yoncalla;0;2;0;0;—;2
Elkton;0;0;7;14;—;21
Second Quarter
Y — Safety, punter steps out of end zone
Third Quarter
E — Halstead 63 pass from Alimenti (Alimenti pass from Anderson)
Fourth Quarter
E — Rausch 34 run (Halstead pass from Anderson)
E — Halstead 50 interception return (Alimenti pass from Anderson)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.