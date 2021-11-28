COTTAGE GROVE — It’s a saying as old as the game of football itself.
“Defense wins championships.”
Saturday’s Class 3A football state championship game at Cottage Grove High School featured two of the class’s most potent offenses with top-seeded Siuslaw and No. 3 South Umpqua.
Trying to guess the outcome of Saturday’s game, one wouldn’t have been wrong in expecting a high-scoring shootout, or a knock-down, drag-out defensive struggle.
Turns out, it was the latter, as Siuslaw held on late and its two touchdowns were enough to beat South Umpqua 14-9 and complete a perfect 12-0 season.
“Our defense won this state championship,” Siuslaw third-year head coach Sam Johnson said. “To hold a team like that to nine points and keep them out of the end zone?”
South Umpqua got three field goals from Juri Moros, including a 36-yarder on the first play of the fourth quarter to give the Lancers a 9-8 lead.
But the Lancers had their hands full defensively, especially with Siuslaw senior wide receiver Braydon Thornton. The Lancers’ secondary, for the most part, did as good as any team this year in corralling Thornton. But a couple of coverage breakdowns came back to haunt South Umpqua.
Thornton, who caught seven passes for 117 yards, gained 99 of those yards on just three catches — a 34-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter, and catches of 30 and 25 yards on the Vikings’ go-ahead touchdown drive in the fourth quarter. Which means he was limited to four catches and 18 yards the remainder of the game.
Senior cornerback Isaac Real and senior free safety Andrew Christensen did a solid job of keeping Thornton under wraps, but the player who caught a state-record seven TD passes in a game earlier this season still found a way to get free.
“He’s a great player,” South Umpqua co-defensive coordinator Cody Gray said. “No team is going to go out there and completely stop him unless you have a (NCAA) Division I cornerback. Real did a great job.
“If it weren’t for three big plays, that scoreboard would have looked different. Our defense did everything we asked them to do.”
Siuslaw was equally strong in the secondary, providing solid coverage of the Lancers’ receiving thanks in part to a pass rush led by Avery Hart and Henry Rankin that had South Umpqua junior quarterback Jace Johnson on the move most of the game.
By the time the fourth quarter, players on both sides — especially along the offensive and defensive lines — were needing a second or two longer to get up off the turf.
“We were wearing each other down,” South Umpqua senior defensive back Kade Johnson said. “Nobody was getting up very fast in that fourth quarter. We were beating each other up.”
“Their guys were getting worn down, too,” Gray said. “It was a war out there, and I thought our defense did great.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.