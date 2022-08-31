Ready or not, the start of the 2022 high school football season in Oregon is here.
Week 1 kicks off Thursday and some Douglas County teams will open Friday with league games.
In Class 3A, South Umpqua, Sutherlin and Douglas will be involved in Special District 3 games Friday.
The Lancers travel to Phoenix, Sutherlin hosts St. Mary’s of Medford and Douglas meets Cascade Christian at Lithia & Driveway Fields in Medford. Those games kick off at 7 p.m.
The other SD3 contests have Coquille at Brookings-Harbor and North Valley at Lakeview.
“I’m not a fan of nine league games,” South Umpqua coach Steve Stebbins said. “There’s no ramp up to league, but our kids want to play a game.”
“It’s better to play everybody,” Sutherlin coach Josh Gary said. “You have to play to win right away.”
Cascade Christian, which lost to eventual state champion Siuslaw last year in the quarterfinals, is considered the league favorite followed by South Umpqua, which dropped a hard-fought contest to Siuslaw in the title game. The Challengers were ranked No. 2 and S.U. No. 3 in the OSAAtoday 3A preseason poll.
The top four teams in SD3 receive automatic berths to the 3A playoffs. Douglas returns to league play this season after playing an independent schedule last year due to low numbers.
South Umpqua will be without two starting inside linebackers against Phoenix, a team the Lancers haven’t played since 2017. The Pirates won that game, 28-27, in Tri City.
Junior Matthew Burnett and senior Josiah Sinohui both sustained concussions during a jamboree last weekend at North Valley. Both are also two of S.U.’s top running backs.
Stebbins said junior Jacob Logan will get some extra work at running back. The Lancers are led offensively by senior quarterback Jace Johnson, who was a first-team all-state selection.
Defensively, the Lancers return 3A Defensive Lineman of the Year Tanner Dobeck and all-state defensive back Isaac Real. Both are seniors.
Sutherlin will send a young team on to the field against St. Mary’s. The two clubs haven’t played each other in football since they’ve been in the same league. The Crusaders forfeited last year and the 2020 game was canceled.
“I think we match up pretty good with them,” Gary said. “They’re a lot like us, they like to run the ball.”
Senior Ely Palm is the quarterback for the Bulldogs. Running the ball will be senior Waylon McKnight and sophomores Tauj Flora and Ty Terry.
Douglas is a huge underdog against Cascade Christian, but coach Nick Garcia and his staff have over 40 players this season which bodes well for the future.
The 1A six-man Special District 2 league gets started Friday with Riddle at Days Creek, Powers at Elkton and Glendale at Gilchrist.
In 1A eight-man, Camas Valley faces Powder Valley Friday at the Dufur Classic.
In 2A nine-man, Glide, Oakland, Yoncalla/North Douglas and Reedsport are in action.
The Wildcats meet Grant Union Thursday night in a nonleague game at Caldera High School in Bend. Friday, the Oakers host Monroe and the War Eagles travel to Lincoln City to play Taft in nonleague contests.
Saturday, the Brave play a nonleague tilt versus Elgin at the Dufur Classic.
