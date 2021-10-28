BAKER BROOKSBY
Oakland senior
Sport: Football.
Positions: Running back, linebacker.
Age: 18.
Other Interests/Hobbies: Basketball, baseball, fishing, hanging out with family, hitting the weightroom, riding dirt bikes, playing video games.
GPA: 4.0.
College Hopes: BYU, UO.
Favorite Athlete: Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers guard.
Performance: Carried the ball 17 times for 251 yards and three touchdowns and made nine tackles, helping the Oakers to a 34-0 win over Monroe. Has 1,180 yards rushing and eight TDs on the season.
Quotable: “(The Monroe win) was huge, we hadn't beaten them in my high school career. The line picked up their assignments and did their jobs, and made running the ball really easy. Props to them. We have a good group of seniors who are committed and good leaders. We're a family this year."
