Sport: Football.
Position: Running back.
Age: 15.
Other Interests/Hobbies: Rafting, dancing.
GPA: 3.1.
Favorite Athletes: Saquon Barkley, New York Giants running back; Odell Beckham Jr., wide receiver for Cleveland Browns; Tyreek Hill, wide receiver for Kansas City Chiefs.
Performance: Making his varsity debut, Eckel rushed for 149 yards on 24 carries and scored two touchdowns in the Tribe’s 23-7 nonconference win over Summit.
Quotable: “I was pretty happy with my first go (in a varsity game). The line did amazing, they had my back. I just want to run even harder this week (against Mountain View). Everybody on the team is giving 100 percent, and we’re capable of a league championship.”
Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.