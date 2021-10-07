COLTON MARSTERS
Roseburg senior
Sport: Football.
Positions: Quarterback, safety.
Age: 17.
Other Interests/Hobbies: Basketball, track & field, hanging out with friends.
GPA: 2.9.
College Hopes: Wants to play a sport at a two- or four-year school.
Performance: Led the Indians to their fifth straight win of the season, rushing for 221 yards on six carries with scoring runs of 5, 69, 82 and 53 yards in a 56-14 rout of Grants Pass. Also threw two TD passes.
Quotable: “(The 5-0 start) has given us a lot of confidence. We want to prove everyone wrong and have a chip on our shoulder, I guess. We're loving it right now ... our goal from here on out is to win and get better. I appreciate the bond (within the team), it's really a family.
"It's a lot of fun (playing quarterback for the first time). I smile every day when I wake up. Our O-line has done a great job, I couldn't do anything without them."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.