DYLAN ACKERMAN
Glide senior
Sport: Football.
Positions: Wide receiver, defensive back, quarterback.
Age: 17.
Other Interests/Hobbies: Basketball, baseball, hunting, fishing, riding his dirt bike, hanging out with friends.
GPA: 3.45.
College Hopes: Considering enlisting in Air Force.
Favorite Athlete: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback.
Performance: Playing quarterback for the first time, Ackerman rushed for 180 yards and three touchdowns and passed for 230 yards and two TDs in the Wildcats' 42-21 win over Lowell.
Quotable: "I was confident I could get the job done (at QB), but did exceed my expectations. I couldn't have done it without the team — my line did what they were supposed to do. We played well as a team ... we had our moments, but came together and played well.
"The expectations are the same this week. Go out and have a good performance and win."
