JAYDEN HENRY
Oakland senior
Sport: Football.
Positions: Running back, linebacker.
Age: 17.
Other Interests/Hobbies: Wrestling, track & field, playing the guitar, snowboarding.
GPA: 4.0.
College Hopes: Washington State University for mechanical engineering.
Favorite Athlete: Christian McCaffrey, running back for Carolina Panthers.
Performance: Rushed for 143 yards on 15 carries and scored three touchdowns, and made eight tackles and an interception on defense in the Oakers' 42-30 win over Jefferson.
Quotable: “I feel like we're a potential state (playoff) team. We have a lot of good guys with a lot of heart, skill and talent on both sides of the ball. Our strength is our running backs, but we have a pretty decent-sized line and I think our defense is outstanding."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.