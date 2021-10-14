KADE JOHNSON
South Umpqua senior
Sport: Football.
Positions: Wide receiver, linebacker.
Age: 17
Other Interests/Hobbies: Basketball, baseball, hunting, fishing, hanging out with friends.
GPA: 3.546.
College Hopes: Considering Linn-Benton Community College and playing a sport.
Favorite Athlete: Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers guard.
Performance: Caught four passes for 114 yards and three touchdowns, had a 9-yard TD run and intercepted a pass in the Lancers' 42-12 nonleague win over Burns.
Quotable: “We were all expecting to be pretty good this year and I think we can go far (in the Class 3A playoffs). I believe (we have a state championship caliber team) ... our offense is too complex for anybody to stop and our defense is solid, too. But it's not over yet and we have to keep rolling."
